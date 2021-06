Police remind people if they approach a traffic light that's out to treat it as a four-way stop.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are reporting that there is currently a power outage affecting some areas of the city.

According to National Grid's power outage map, 4,591 customers are without power as of 11:30 a.m. It's unclear at this time when power will be restored.