Power outage in Middleport delayed Royalton Hartland Central School District

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — A power outage in Middleport delayed school in the area.

On Monday morning, the Royalton Hartland Central School District announced that school would be delayed an hour because of a power outage in Middleport.

At of 7 a.m., National Grid reported that more than 800 people were without power. As of 8 a.m. national Grid is reporting that power has been restored.

The school district said it would continue to monitor the situation. All staff have been instructed to report as scheduled.