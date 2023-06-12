x
Power outage in Middleport delayed Royalton Hartland Central School District

At of 7 a.m., National Grid was reporting more than 800 people were without power. Those power outages have since been resolved.

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — A power outage in Middleport delayed school in the area.

On Monday morning, the Royalton Hartland Central School District announced that school would be delayed an hour because of a power outage in Middleport.

At of 7 a.m., National Grid reported that more than 800 people were without power. As of 8 a.m. national Grid is reporting that power has been restored. 

The school district said it would continue to monitor the situation. All staff have been instructed to report as scheduled. 

Due to a power outage in Middleport, the Royalton Hartland Central School District will be on a 1 hour delay today. We will monitor and assess as the situation progresses. Staff is expected to report.

Posted by Royalton-Hartland School District on Monday, June 12, 2023

