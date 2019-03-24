NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Make-A-Wish held their annual "Power of a Wish" Gala Saturday night.

The event helps showcase the profound impact a wish can have on a child's physical and emotional health, as well as raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Daybreak's Melissa Holmes and Patrick Hammer emceed the event which was held at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casinos in Niagara Falls.

Below are pictures from the event.

(Melissa Holmes with local Make-A-Wish kid Sadie. Her wish was to meet Christian singer Francesca Battistelli.)

(Melissa Holmes with local Make-A-Wish kid Timothy Richardson. His wish is to go to New York City and visit fire departments and the 9/11 memorial.)

