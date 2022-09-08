x
Power surge at UB North Campus causes power outage at multiple buildings

Around 11 a.m. a power surge knocked out power at multiple buildings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple buildings were impacted on Thursday morning when a power surge at the University at Buffalo North Campus knocked out power and forced a few buildings to be run off a generator. 

Around 11 a.m. UB Facilities crews were reported to be responding to the problem. The Lockwood Library was evacuated as a precaution because of the smoke in the building. There was no fire or injuries reported related to the incident, according to the University

As of 11:47 a.m. the buildings that are still impacted include Alumni Arena, Bissell Hall, Morris Sports Performance Center, Murchie Family Fieldhouse and UB Stadium. 

