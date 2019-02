NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — More than 5,000 people went without power for hours in Niagara County on Wednesday night.

A circuit breaker tripped in the switch yard of the Niagara Power Project, causing a temporary outage until the power could be rerouted to the affected area, according to a New York Power Authority spokesman.

Earlier, a National Grid spokesman said a NYPA equipment issue had caused the outage.