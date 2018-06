EDEN, NY — The Eden community is coming together to help a bus driver diagnosed with ALS.

We first introduced you to Maureen Pye last summer, when she was one of the first patients to be given a groundbreaking new drug to help her.

On Friday, Eden's Class of 2018 organized a powder puff football game to help raise money for her medical bills.

There will be benefit for Pye on June 9 at the Eden Valley Golf Course. It goes from 4 to 9 p.m.

