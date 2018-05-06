NIAGARA FALLS, NY - A portion of one road in a busy area of Niagara Falls is causing frustration for drivers again. This past winter, we told you about a road near the Fashion Outlets that was filled with potholes. Our report got the road repaired, but those potholes have returned.

A lot of shoppers use 80th Street to get to department stores and the Outlets. But, one thing slowing them down, is the potholes.

We first told you back in February about the horrible condition of that portion of 80th Street.

The city's Department of Public Works was prepared to setup barricades on the road, because it was unsafe. When we started asking questions about whose responsibility it was to fix the road, we were led to the Niagara Falls School District - land with department stores and restaurants where LaSalle High School used to be.

"When we sold the LaSalle High School back in the late nineties, that small parcel of land, that easement, was never transferred back. It came to light when potholes showed up on the road," said Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

Our questions to Benderson Development led the company to patching the road.

And, the Niagara Falls Board of Education handed that easement over to Benderson Development.

"So the Niagara Falls City School District for all intents and purposes is out of the 80th Street business," Laurrie said.

But, a lot of the potholes are back.

Many drivers swerve into the other lane to avoid them.

A lot of drivers were thankful this portion of 80th Street was repaired.

As for repairing it a second time, hopefully for good, we asked Benderson Development about when this job is going to get done, so far, we have not gotten a response.

© 2018 WGRZ