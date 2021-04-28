Potential redesign plans for Scajaquada Creek corridor unveiled

Officials are hoping that these renderings will begin a public conversation about what's possible, and how the vision meets the needs of residents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents are learning more about the potential redesign plans for the Scajaquada Creek corridor.

Officials with the project on Wednesday showed off new renderings and talked about how these enhancements will help rejoin diverse communities and neighborhoods, all while increasing access to green space and overall improving the quality of life.

