Postal Service customer concerns are piling up

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nationwide there are concerns about the U.S. Postal Service. Locally, the mail complaints are piling up according to David Grosskopf Jr., the Western New York union president of National Association of Letter Carriers.

Grosskopf told 2 On Your Side, “Cages full of packages and parcels from approximately mid-July until present day are backed up down there. There are so many cages full of packages down there that I'm being told when they went to inspect these things, that the contents are - you know - are falling out of packages because there's some moisture. There's things that are rotting because some of the stuff is perishable, but there is quite a bit of delayed packages in that plant on William Street.”

The location on William Street is the main post office in Buffalo.

Sorting machines are also an issue according to Lori Cash, president of the American Postal Workers Union.

When we reached out on social media to see if in fact people are having issues, the majority of responses said yes. Either mail delivered late in the evening or not at all.

Have you had issues getting your mail? @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/87DKIqedyK — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 25, 2020

Donna Wells told us she’s been waiting over a month for a package.

“I've been waiting 33 days for a package to make it from the William Street post office to my home address," Wells said. "And it took three days for it to get across the country to Buffalo, but I can't even get it — and I can't pick it up either so I'm really upset."