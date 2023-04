The Cheektowaga Police report that the traffic light on Maryvale Drive at Union Road and Genesee Street at Cayuga Road are out.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some people in Cheektowaga are in the dark Thursday.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported that power is out in portions of the town and are effect a few traffic lights.

Generators are on the way for lights at Maryvale Drive at Union Road and Genesee Street at Cayuga Road.

NYSEG reported at 11:30 a.m. that more than 700 customers are without power. National Grid is not reporting any power outages at this time.