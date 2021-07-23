Portion of Rt. 75 in North Collins to be named after WW II veteran

Enser served in the Army as a Technician 5th grade during WW II. During his service, he received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Croix de Guerre with Palm Orders, and many other medals and awards.

Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, "Mr. Enser served our country with honor and distinction during World War II and was truly a member of the Greatest Generation. Designating a portion of Route 75 in his name will serve as a lasting tribute to him and his family and will remind residents of the community of the service and sacrifice of our brave men and women in uniform."