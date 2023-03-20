18-year-old killed in Main Street crash

Buffalo Police confirmed Monday afternoon that an 18-year-old died at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have provided an updated on a serious accident on 2700 block of Main Street. They have confirmed that an 18-year-old died at the scene.

Police say a vehicle struck a pole and then rolled over on Main Street near Depew Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Five people were in the vehicle. An 18-year-old man died at the scene.

Police say the four people in the car suffered serious injuries. They are males ranging in age from 17-19.

The four other people in the car were taken to ECMC by ambulance. Three are currently in the ICU while the fourth is being treated in the emergency room.

Main Street was closed to traffic while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police recommend avoiding that area at this time and using alternative routes

Metro Bus routes #8 and #23 (Fillmore/Hertel buses) have been re-routed.

2 On Your Side is awaiting more information from the Buffalo Police on the accident.