NEWFANE, N.Y. — An accident on Lockport Olcott Road has closed a portion of the road, according to NITTEC.

Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash reports that Lockport Olcott Road from Godfrey Road to Drake Settlement Road is closed for an accident with an injury. The vehicle reportedly struck a power pole.

The accident was reported around 7:45 a.m.