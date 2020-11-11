Porter Center Road Bridge set to reopen Thursday

The bridge, which is located south of Braley Road, has been closed since July.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced Wednesday that work has been completed to replace the Porter Center Road Bridge over 6 Mile Creek in the Town of Porter.

The bridge, which is located south of Braley Road, has been closed since July. Myers says the road will reopen to traffic by the end of the day Thursday.

“Thank you to Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, his team and our contractors for the successful completion of this project,” Myers said in a provided statement. “I thank the public for their patience in dealing with the detour over these last several months.”

According to Meal, the existing concrete structure was replaced with a new four-sided precast concrete box.