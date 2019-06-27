BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the Independence Day weekend, a dozen tall ships stopped in Buffalo, allowing Western New Yorkers to witness something that hasn’t been seen along the waterfront in more than a century.

Up to 125,000 people are expected to visit as Buffalo serves – for the first time – as a host port for the Tall Ships Challenge, which is an annual series of tall ship events that happen on the Great Lakes and along the coasts of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Officially called “Basil Port of Call Buffalo," the event ran from July 4-7.

It starts with a “Parade of Sail” in the afternoon on Thursday, July 4. Organizers say the best vantage points to watch the parade will be at the Outer Harbor, Templeton Landing, Erie Basin Marina and along Erie Street to the west of the Erie County Naval and Military Park. Partial viewing will be available at Canalside.

The dozen ships will dock at three separate spots: Erie Basin Marina, Canalside and at the Erie Street docks.

Photos: Tall Ships to be docked in Buffalo This is the oldest commissioned ship in the Royal Canadian Navy. Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Oriole was built in 1921 and sails with a crew of 6 plus 18 trainees. This historic ship is a replica of the historic wooden flagship from the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812. The 198-foot two-masted square-rigger has a crew of 18 plus 22 trainees as young as 16. Based in Kingston, Ontario, this 72-foot steel two-masted brigantine is operated by a crew of teenagers in a youth sailing program. At 203 feet, this is the largest vessel that will be part of this waterfront festival. The Empire Sandy is a three-masted schooner out of Toronto, and with a crew of 25 can host 275 passengers for daysails. This three-masted square-rigger from the Cook Islands is currently on her 17th circumnavigation of the globe. Her masts go 100 feet high, and she spread 12,450 square feet of sail with a crew of 12 and 40 sail trainees. With a familiar name, this three-masted deep water ship is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ flagship vessel. Hailing from Spain, the 95-foot nao sails with a crew of 20. At 137 feet in length, this three-masted wooden schooner from Milwaukee, Wisconsin dates back to 2000. Her first sail was to the Caribbean. This historic ship is a replica of the historic wooden flagship from the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812. The 198-foot two-masted square-rigger has a crew of 18 plus 22 trainees as young as 16. With a mast 130 feet high, this ship is the tallest among the Buffalo fleet. It’s is a national symbol in Canada as it is pictured on stamps and the country’s ten-cent coin. This steel-hulled 85-foot gaff schooner is operated by a crew of 4 and can carry 48 passengers. Along with her sister ship, she will offer day and evening sailings during the Buffalo maritime event. The Spirit of Buffalo is the flagship and home-port vessel. The 73-foot steel topsail schooner carries up to 42 passengers and has been at the Buffalo waterfront since 2009. The Spirit of Buffalo will offer day and evening sailings during this event. At 65-feet long, this steel-hulled gaff schooner can carry up to 24 passengers. Along with her sister ship, she will offer day and evening sailings while in the Queen City.

An opening ceremony will happen at Canalside at around 8pm on July 4. This will coincide with the Canalside 4th of July Celebration, which will feature fireworks at night.

From Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7, general boarding will be open daily from 11am to 5pm.

“Passport Vouchers” – which will allow visitors to board nine of the ships – cost $20 per day for adults and can be purchased online or at participating Wegmans. Special VIP Tickets are also available, and there are different prices for children and veterans.

Free events will also take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm around the waterfront featuring family activities, entertainment, food and beverage options, vendors and exhibits. Musical acts will feature tunes from the Canal Era, and some of the free activities will focus on maritime history.

Sailing excursion tickets can also be purchased for 3 of the tall ships.

For more information, check out the event’s guide.

