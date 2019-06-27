BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the upcoming Independence Day weekend, a dozen tall ships will stop in Buffalo, allowing Western New Yorkers to witness something that hasn’t been seen along the waterfront in more than a century.
Up to 125,000 people are expected to visit as Buffalo serves – for the first time – as a host port for the Tall Ships Challenge, which is an annual series of tall ship events that happen on the Great Lakes and along the coasts of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Officially called “Basil Port of Call Buffalo”, the event goes from July 4-7.
It starts with a “Parade of Sail” in the afternoon on Thursday, July 4. Organizers say the best vantage points to watch the parade will be at the Outer Harbor, Templeton Landing, Erie Basin Marina and along Erie Street to the west of the Erie County Naval and Military Park. Partial viewing will be available at Canalside.
The dozen ships will dock at three separate spots: Erie Basin Marina, Canalside and at the Erie Street docks.
An opening ceremony will happen at Canalside at around 8pm on July 4. This will coincide with the Canalside 4th of July Celebration, which will feature fireworks at night.
From Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7, general boarding will be open daily from 11am to 5pm.
“Passport Vouchers” – which will allow visitors to board nine of the ships – cost $20 per day for adults and can be purchased online or at participating Wegmans. Special VIP Tickets are also available, and there are different prices for children and veterans.
Free events will also take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm around the waterfront featuring family activities, entertainment, food and beverage options, vendors and exhibits. Musical acts will feature tunes from the Canal Era, and some of the free activities will focus on maritime history.
Sailing excursion tickets can also be purchased for 3 of the tall ships.
For more information, check out the event’s guide.
