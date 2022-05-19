Elmwood Village Associations announced Porchfest 2022

The Elmwood Village association announced that after much deliberation the festival will take place as planned to fill the streets with music.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Porchfest 2022 will take place as planned this weekend.

The Elmwood Village Association announced on Thursday it decided to continue as planned after much deliberation.

In the wake of Saturday's mass shooting, the Elmwood Village Association says it's asking Porchfest hosts to collect donations on their porches for FeedMore WNY.

The statement read as follows:

"In 1963, in response to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein gave a speech that concluded with these words:

"'We musicians, like everyone else, are numb with sorrow at this murder, and with rage at the senselessness of the crime. But this sorrow and rage will not inflame us to seek retribution; rather they will inflame our art. Our music will never again be quite the same. This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.'

"After much deliberation, we have decided that Porchfest 2022 will go on as planned. ﻿We will fill the streets with music.

"We are asking our hosts to collect donations on their porches, either by posting the QR code below to donate directly to FeedMore WNY's Emergency Response Fund, or by passing a hat throughout the day, and collecting "Change 4 Change". Cash donations received can be dropped off at Thin Ice (719 Elmwood Avenue) by Sunday, May 29th, and all proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY.