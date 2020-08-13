Popular Mediterranean restaurant plans Amherst grand opening

AMHERST, N.Y. — Rachel’s Mediterranean will open their new location in the north towns next week.
The local restaurant chain announced their location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst will open on Monday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m.
They also announced that the first 15 customers served will receive embroidered Rachel’s/Buffalo Bills apparel and that there will be a giveaway for a signed Buffalo Sabres jersey and a Bills mini helmet.
Rachel’s specializes in build your own Mediterranean bowls and wraps. They currently have seven locations throughout Western New York including: Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Williamsville, and Hamburg.