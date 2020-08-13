Popular Mediterranean restaurant plans Amherst grand opening

Latest location of Rachel's Mediterranean starts serving the public this Monday, August 17.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Rachel’s Mediterranean will open their new location in the north towns next week.

The local restaurant chain announced their location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst will open on Monday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m.

They also announced that the first 15 customers served will receive embroidered Rachel’s/Buffalo Bills apparel and that there will be a giveaway for a signed Buffalo Sabres jersey and a Bills mini helmet.