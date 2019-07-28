BUFFALO, N.Y. — Passers-by in the Elmwood Village found a stretch of pavement transformed into a pop-up park on Saturday.

It was at the corner of Elmwood and Hodge, on a block with a lot of businesses, but not a lot of space for the public to rest and relax.

This pop-up park brought seating, plants, and games for visitors to enjoy.

"The Elmwood Village Association, as a part of our 2018 strategic plan, public space and play was one of our priority areas, so we'll be doing these modular pop-up parks through the fall," Ashley Smith of the Elmwood Village Association said.

The pop-up park was made possible by a grant from the Rotary of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

They also used the space to collect ideas from neighbors about how to improve the Elmwood Village streetscape.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

$100,000 in grant funding set for Elmwood Village playground

New playground installed at Mayors Park in North Tonawanda

Meeting set for high lead levels at Erie County playgrounds