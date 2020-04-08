Pop-up drive-in rolls into North Buffalo

A new alternative pop-up cinema experience will have its first showing this weekend. Dark Alley Drive-In will kick-off its screenings with “Purple Rain.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With movie theatres still closed due to COVID-19, the demand for drive-in movies and theatrical production is high.

The screening is located at 1001 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. It is the location of old KMart parking lot, near the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue.

Tickets are $10 per car, plus an additional fee of $2.14 for online ticketing. The drive-in asks that guests should plan to arrive close to 8:30 p.m. The presentation will start after 9 p.m.

Below are a few guidelines before you attend:

There are no bathrooms, but they are allowing you to leave and come back if you need to.

Audio will be available through FM radio.

There isn’t a concession stand, but popcorn from What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn will be available to order online when you order your tickets and will be delivered when you arrive for the showing.

There are only two screenings planned for now. “Purple Rain” showing on August 7 and August 8. And “The Toxic Avenger” showing on August 14, only.