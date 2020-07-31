Pool sales hit the deep end

With so many people homebound during the pandemic, many are looking to vacation in their own yard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From toilet paper to testing supplies, the pandemic has caused shortages of many things, including swimming pools

With so many people homebound during the pandemic, many are looking to vacation in their own yard. So everything from kiddie pools, to inground installations, there’s a back-up.

At Colley's Pools for example, pool installations are up more than 25% from last year. Right now they are backed up on scheduling into next summer. Salesmen are also backed up on estimates, the company is getting about 40 calls for them every day according to field operations manager John Kerber.

“What is happening is no one is traveling in the future so they have the extra income that they've always had and they're going to put it in their backyard," Kerber said.

"Hot tubs that have no hot tubs I do have some coming in with your already sold and you don't have their limitations on us ordering from the manufacturers because they just can't keep up," said General Manager Eric Fusco.