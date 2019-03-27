BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has spent the past several days slowly rolling out hints as to what may be included in this afternoon's State of the County Address at the Albright Knox Art Gallery. He has held press conferences about topics ranging from high speed internet to highway and bridge construction. You will be able to add consumer protection to that list this afternoon.

The County Executive tells 2 On Your Side that he plans to open a consumer protection office in Erie County. One of the top priorities would be a mandate requiring all non-bank-owned ATM's to be registered with the county. "Any ATM that is not associated with a bank, so if you go to M&T, Key Bank, Citizen's Bank, we know who owns that, we know who protects it, the security protocols are in place. When you go into a bar or restaurant, a bowling alley, you see an ATM there, we don't really know it and what we have been hearing is the security on that is very lax as compared to the other one." The new registry would include the owner's name as well as security protocols that are in place.

The County Executive also says he will announce that he will immediately make available the $5 million pledged for the Albright-Knox's $155 Million expansion project.