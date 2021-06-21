Poloncarz teases big announcement about American Rescue Plan Funds

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is scheduled to make an announcement today along with Congressman Brian Higgins.

BUFFALO, New York — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is expected to make an announcement Monday Morning regarding American Rescue Plan funds. According to a press release from the County Executive's office, the announcement is scheduled to take place at the Erie County Botanical Gardens at 10:00 a.m. the announcement will be made along with Congressman Brian Higgins (NY- 26).

The release said in part, "The County Executive and Congressman will outline how the county will utilize over $89.2 million in ARP funding for 2021 for a wide array of investments in capital improvements, initiatives to promote and support small businesses, major investments in the county Parks' system, and much more."

Just before midnight on June 20th, Poloncarz sent a tweet teasing a big announcement that he said would be a "game-changer for the county and our greater community."

Very big announcement coming tomorrow morning. This will be a game-changer for the county and our greater community (and it's not about a football stadium). Stay tuned!! — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 21, 2021

It is unclear if this announcement is related to the expected announcement with Higgins. 2 On Your Side will stream today's announcement.