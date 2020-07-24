Poloncarz: Project Olive is too important for our community to turn its' back on

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz discussed the impact a national Amazon distribution center could have on the region.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave an update Friday on Project Olive, the Grand Island Amazon warehouse/distribution center. Poloncarz says this could be the largest construction project the area has seen in decades.

The county executive said "this is too important a project for our community to turn its' back on." He emphasized the economic impact this project could have, as well as the jobs it would bring to the region in a time when many people have lost jobs during the pandemic.

If we reject this project, Amazon will go elsewhere. At a time when thousands of people have lost jobs, this is a project that could change our region. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 24, 2020

The project has faced opposition from several groups, and earlier this week the development group working for Amazon pulled the project from the Grand Island Town Board's meeting agenda.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney told 2 On Your Side he was informed by developers the project is "on pause."

On July 13, the Grand Island Planning Board had voted against the project 3-2.

Amazon to Grand Island: 'Thanks but no thanks' Sources said the decision to pull "Project Olive" was based on significant pushback from town residents against the project. GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. - Just hours before a Grand Island Town Board meeting to examine a proposed Amazon regional distribution center, developer Trammell Crow Co. pulled the project from the agenda at Amazon's request.

The center would be a national distribution center and span nearly four million square feet. Poloncarz said this project would bring at least 1,000 jobs, paying at least a minimum wage of $15/hour, which he says is higher than the living wage for a single person in Erie County.

Poloncarz spoke in his press conference about the county's efforts to keep the public's interests in mind as they negotiated with Amazon.

He said that originally Amazon wanted their name kept private, but as part of the negotiations the county has reached an agreement with them to make the name public.

Part of the agreement also includes a local labor policy where the majority of the labor to build the distribution center would be local.