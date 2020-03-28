ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says two bars in Western New York were shut down Friday night by the health department for not obeying the governor's 'takeout only' regulations.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses to close back on March 16.

Under this regulation, bars and restaurants in New York State are allowed to stay open but only for takeout. However, it appears some are ignoring the governor's orders.

Poloncarz said in a Twitter post that too many people are not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, adding that more people are going to die as a result of this carelessness.

He added, "This is serious. Please stay home."

Poloncarz said he will release more details later.