Poloncarz: Indoor mask mandate may go back into effect for Erie County by end of week

Poloncarz says he expects the indoor mask mandate to go into effect by the end of the week for Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the CDC's announcement Tuesday that it's recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks while indoors in areas that are considered to be 'hot spots', Erie County's Executive is warning that the indoor mask mandate may go back into effect as soon as this week.

During an Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) meeting on Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz brought up the new CDC recommendation saying he expects the county will soon reach the 'substantial' category of transmission and have residents return to wearing masks indoors based on the current rates and growth of COVID-19 cases.

As the new Delta variant sweeps the nation, the CDC has created two benchmarks to determine if a county has low, moderate, substantial, or high spread. If a county's seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 people is greater than 50, it is considered substantial spread and they recommend masking while indoors.