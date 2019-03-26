BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wants to spend $20 million on a new high speed internet network.

That's according to the Buffalo News, which says Poloncarz will outline his plan at the state of the county address.

Poloncarz wants to borrow that money to bring high-speed internet access to every town and city across Erie County.

More details will be revealed during the State of the County address on Wednesday afternoon.

