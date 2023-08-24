Poloncarz named in domestic incident report, police say

The report details an alleged incident between the county executive and a woman last Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police confirmed to 2 On Your Side that a domestic incident report has been filed against Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The report details an alleged incident between the county executive and a woman last Saturday.

The report said Poloncarz was at a woman's house Saturday night and that the woman asked to look at the county executive's phone. When she discovered text messages, Poloncarz became "irate and grabbed her ... restraining her body against the window."

The report says the woman ran outside and that the county executive followed and grabbed her again. When the woman screamed, Poloncarz left the scene.

2 On Your Side spoke with Poloncarz on Thursday afternoon and asked him about the accusation.

"It was a bad breakup, but it was nothing more than that," he said. "And I just, it's, I've got to defend myself. But no, I did not hit her. I did not strike her. I didn't do anything like that, and it was just a tough, bad breakup."

2 On Your Side asked the county executive if he had contacted the police about the incident. He said police haven't contacted him, and he reiterated that he didn't do anything that would merit it.