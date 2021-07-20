Poloncarz declares gun violence a public health crisis in Erie County

The Executive Order includes forming a task force to prepare programs and initiatives that would decrease gun violence among youth.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is declaring gun violence a public health crisis in the county.

Flanked by local leaders and law enforcement, the newly issued Executive Order will focus on increasing funding to programs aimed at reducing gun violence.

Preliminary data from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services for 2020 shows Erie County led all other New York counties in violent crime committed with a firearm per capita, was more than double the state average and far surpassed the rate of violent crime committed in New York City with a firearm.

"We all have a role to play and a responsibility to keep our communities as safe as possible and do whatever we can to end the scourge of gun violence that is plaguing Erie County," said Poloncarz. "Too many lives have been tragically ended or forever traumatically changed when a firearm has been used, whether in a homicide or suicide, and as a community we need to step up to protect our families, children and loved ones."

The order directs a cross section of government organizations, including the Erie County Sheriff's and District Attorneys offices to prepare programs and initiatives that:

decrease gun violence among youth

increase funding to the programs specific to reducing gun violence

work with local law enforcement agencies to create strategies to reduce the amount of illegal firearms in Erie County

work with marginalized populations to provide education on gun violence, issues and solutions

advocate for relevant policies that improve health in communities of color

support local, state and federal programs that advance anti-gun violence initiatives