BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week 2 On Your Side reported that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had been seen escorted by a security detail.

On Tuesday, Poloncarz explained the reasons behind that decision.

"Based on increased vitrolic (sic) social media posts, a suspicious package addressed to me and delivered to my office, an incident that occurred at my house, and the recommendations of local law enforcement, I've had to accept a security detail," the executive tweeted Tuesday.

"I didn't want a security detail, & it has changed how I go about my entire day, but after recent incidences it became necessary. I hope this is temporary, but until we can be assured of the safety of me, my staff & loved ones I will have such security."

In the past, Poloncarz often drove himself to various events and appearances.

But last week, plainclothes Erie County Sheriff’s deputies could be seen walking near the county executive before and after he delivered his annual State of the County Address on Wednesday.

When asked about more specifics about the decision to use security detail last week, Poloncarz replied, “I’d rather not get into it.”

