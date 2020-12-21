x
Local police departments warning residents about AT&T Mobility outage; customers unable to reach 911

The Erie County executive is advising any AT&T customers who are trying to reach 911 to either use another carrier or landline, or to call a seven digit number.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz along with several local police departments are advising Western New Yorkers about a widespread outage for AT&T Mobility customers.

In a tweet Sunday night, Poloncarz said the outage is impacting the ability for customers to contact 911. Poloncarz went on to say "this is a AT&T Mobility issue and they are working to resolve it."

The Erie County executive is advising any AT&T customers who are trying to reach 911 to either use another carrier or landline, or to call a police department's seven digit number.

The Buffalo Police Department is advising any Buffalo residents who are affected by this outage to call (716) 853-2222 to report an emergency. 

The Amherst Police Department is reminding residents that the police department can be reached at 689-1311. 
AT&T Mobility is experiencing an outage. Subscribers are having difficulty calling 9-1-1. AT&T subscribers should use another provider or landline, or to call their local agency's seven digit number. If We receive any updates from AT&T, we will let you know. The Amherst Police Department can be reached by calling 689-1311.
The Town of Hamburg Police Department says it can be reached at (716) 648-5111.

The West Seneca Police Department says it can be reached at (716) 674-2280.

    

