Local police departments warning residents about AT&T Mobility outage; customers unable to reach 911

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz along with several local police departments are advising Western New Yorkers about a widespread outage for AT&T Mobility customers.
In a tweet Sunday night, Poloncarz said the outage is impacting the ability for customers to contact 911. Poloncarz went on to say "this is a AT&T Mobility issue and they are working to resolve it."
The Erie County executive is advising any AT&T customers who are trying to reach 911 to either use another carrier or landline, or to call a police department's seven digit number.
The Buffalo Police Department is advising any Buffalo residents who are affected by this outage to call (716) 853-2222 to report an emergency.
The Amherst Police Department is reminding residents that the police department can be reached at 689-1311.
The Town of Hamburg Police Department says it can be reached at (716) 648-5111.
The West Seneca Police Department says it can be reached at (716) 674-2280.