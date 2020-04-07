Poloncarz: 2 people rescued at top of falls at Akron Falls Park

'These two are lucky all they will end up with is a ticket,' the Erie County Executive said on Twitter.

AKRON, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided residents with another reminder about why you don't got to the top of the waterfall at Akron Falls Park.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Poloncarz said the Erie County Sheriff's Office used a rope to rescue two people who got stuck at the top of the falls, which is off limits.

It's not the first time this year residents have needed help while they hiked in Erie County parks.

Back in May, the Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge was closed for several days after two rescue incidents from a ravine on the trail over Memorial Day weekend.

When the trail was reopened to the public, the Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminded people who decide to hike to wear appropriate footwear.