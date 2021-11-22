Poll shows Hochul early favorite in 2022 NY Governor's race

A 'Data for Progress' poll shows the WNY native leading Attorney General Letitia James 46-percent to 35-percent, with 19-percent undecided.

ALBANY, N.Y. — An early poll of New York's gubernatorial race shows that current governor Kathy Hochul is the favorite.

The new 'Data for Progress' poll of 528 New Yorkers likely to vote in the Democratic primary next June shows Hochul leading Attorney General Letitia James 46-percent to 35-percent with 19-percent still undecided.

Hochul, of course, became governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned. Either way, Hochul or James would make history as the first elected female governor in New York.