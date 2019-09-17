BUFFALO, N.Y. — The majority of New Yorkers are against a $25 fee to replace their old license plates for a new one, according to a new Siena College poll.

75% of the poll participants say the fee is "unfair."

60% of New Yorkers polled say the need to turn in license plates that are more than 10-years-old and replace them with new ones is unnecessary.

The Cuomo administration has received overwhelming opposition to its decision to redesign New York license plates from both political parties, with several lawmakers calling the $25 replacement fee a "money grab."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Governor Cuomo is taking a step back from its plan to force people with plates 10 years or older to replace them.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, however, said he hasn't heard anything from the Cuomo administration about any changes.