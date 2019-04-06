ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Talks of a new stadium are back in the spotlight after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made some remarks Monday morning at a golf tournament in Batavia.

"A stadium is going to maintain the kind of fan base that's going to keep the team competitive and allow us to be successful in that market, and that's exactly why we're focusing on it here in this market as well as we have in every other market," said Goodell.



Monday, Goodell echoed what he said five years ago about the Bills' stadium situation.

"I believe a stadium is really the long term, is important to the franchise long term," said Goodell in 2014.

“Can you be specific in terms of the viability a new stadium would offer to that franchise in a market like Buffalo and Western New York?” asked 2 On Your Side’s Sports Director Adam Benigni.

"It's the same in any other market. You need to have revenue streams. You need to have the kind of facility people want to come to," said Goodell.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declined our request for an on-camera interview Monday, but in a tweet said Goodell's "interest lies not with our community but with the owners that employ him and the highest level of profit he can deliver for them." He went on to say, "all options are on the table, including renovations or a retrofit of the current facility."



Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon is challenging Poloncarz in this fall's election.

"I don't see the need to be adversarial about this. I think that we have to ultimately do what's best for taxpayers," said Dixon. "I think that the Pegulas have very much shown a commitment to Buffalo and Western New York, and I think it's all a process that we have to engage in, but I think first we have to see the results of that study."

That comprehensive study of the stadium is being done by a company hired by the Pegulas. At the NFL owners' meeting in March, they told Benigni the study would wrap-up this summer.

"Any indication as to how much taxpayer money may be involved?" Benigni asked.

"Honestly, Adam, I have no idea. I have no idea," said Kim Pegula.

"Would you potentially be willing to foot the bill for a new stadium yourself?" asked Benigni.

"I don't know," said Terry Pegula.

Monday, Goodell also said he believes there's been $13-billion spent in the last eight years on NFL stadiums, and of that, $11-billion was private money.

