Polish-American Pride Day celebrated with car parade throughout Erie County

Participants will gather their vehicles in the Eastern Hills Mall before heading out at 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Polish-American pride day, or Pulaski Day, will still be celebrated this weekend, but the traditional parade has been modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the traditional parade and day of fun-filled events, Polish-American Pride Day will be celebrated with a socially distanced car parade on Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear white and red. Prizes will be handed out to the best-decorated vehicle. Organizers said non-profit organizations with 10 or more vehicles participating will receive a donation.

To ease the burden placed on law enforcement, the organizers won't have a motorcade or planned route. Instead, they're asking participants to go wherever they please and spread their Polish-American pride.

The holiday is named after Casimir Pulaski, the Polish general who fought and died in the American Revolutionary War.

"We honor General Pulaski each year because he fought and died for our freedom. Pulaski was a true hero in Poland and the United States," said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr. President of The General Pulaski Association. "Honoring him each year with our parade has brought people of all sexes, races, religions, and heritages together to celebrate this true American hero."