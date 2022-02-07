Polish American Heritage Festival returning this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Polish American Heritage Congress of WNY announced Saturday that the festival will return in Cheektowaga this summer.
The event will take place July 29, 30, and 31 at Cheektowaga Town Park.
"The Town of Cheektowaga has asked the congress to be a partner in reinventing and bringing forward a renewed festival. To this end, we are working with the Town leadership to bring forward a first-class Polish cultural experience. It will be totally different and exciting for all. It will include a parade, interactive cultural experiences, entertainment, cuisine, vendors, and more. We look forward to celebrating and promoting Polish culture with the Town of Cheektowaga," PACWNY President Jim Ławicki said.
The Town of Cheektowaga has partnered with the Polish American Congress, Western New York Division to bring forward a new experience for festival attendees, according to the PACWNY.