Polish American Arts Festival kicks off today

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Polish American Arts Festival is returning to Cheektowaga this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

According to event organizes, the Polish American Arts Festival is the largest Polish festival in Western New York.

The annual event will officially kick off Friday, July 29 with the "Polonia March" through the Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Can't make it on Friday? Don't worry, the festival runs through Sunday, July 31.

Festival-goers will have the chance to explore a variety of food options, a vendor marketplace, beer garden, cooking and craft demos, lectures, ethnic dancers and a traditional Polish folk mass. There will also be live music.

Both admission and parking is free.

