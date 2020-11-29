Police: Wrong-way turnpike driver purposely hit pedestrian

Authorities say an upstate New York man drove the wrong way down Interstate 90 and hit a pedestrian at a rest stop.

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Authorities say an upstate New York man drove the wrong way down Interstate 90 and hit a pedestrian at a rest stop.

New York State Police say Emmett Ellis, 37, was seen driving westbound on I-90 east on Friday night, south of Rochester. Emergency callers reported that Ellis was trying to hit other vehicles.

Police say Ellis exited to a rest stop where he appeared to intentionally strike a pedestrian. A state trooper fired at Ellis when Ellis allegedly drove toward him.

Police apprehended Ellis a short time later. He faces several charges including assault and endangerment.