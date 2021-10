No one was seriously hurt, but one student was arrested and a teacher was hit in the face.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A student at Niagara Falls High School was arrested tonight after a fight involving seven students.

Superintendent Mark Laurie says it started when someone threw a piece of paper.

He said no one was seriously hurt but a teacher was hit in the face while separating the group.

Niagara Falls Police were also called in to help.