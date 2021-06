Evans Police tell 2 On Your Side one person was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight after a vehicle collided with a train on Eden Evans Center Road.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans Police and several fire companies are currently at the scene of a crash involving a train in the Town of Evans. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

Evans Police tell 2 On Your Side one person was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight after a vehicle collided with a train on Eden Evans Center Road. The roadway is currently closed between Route 5 and Route 20.

