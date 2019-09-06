OLEAN, N.Y. — A man from Dallas, Texas faces multiple charges after deputies say he stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot then led police on a chase.

Kenneth L. Connors, 25, is charged with grand larceny, criminal mischief, and unlawful fleeing. He was also issued a number of traffic tickets.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Connors took the vehicle before heading westbound on I-86. Deputies and Salamanca Police pursued the stolen vehicle.

According to deputies, Connors lost control of the vehicle near the Steamburg exit, and it was there that he was eventually arrested without incident.

