BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police and Fire departments responded after a suspicious letter was sent to the Buffalo Zoo on Tuesday.

"They were opening their mail, and she noticed a red powdery substance that was inside of the envelope," Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo said the suspicious substance was found inside a letter, and zoo officials called 911.

"Out of an abundance of caution and following their policies and procedures they called 911. Buffalo police responded. We requested the assistance of Buffalo Fire’s hazmat unit," Rinaldo said.

The substance was found to be "not harmful," according to Rinaldo, who also called it a hoax.

He said there were no injuries and state and federal charges could follow.

"It’s a crime when you mail something with the intention of causing somebody alarm or concern, or to attempt to carry out some sort of hoax. It’s a crime," he said.

"The postal police will be following up on the investigation to determine exactly who mailed the letter, what the purpose was," he said.