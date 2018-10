BUFFALO, NY — The video lasts less than four-minutes and has been viewed more than 300,000 times on Facebook.

The footage was shot this weekend in Allentown by Ed Lawton. He saw two Buffalo police officers detaining and searching a man at the corner of Allen and Elmwood.

Lawton thinks the cops were wrong to stop the man.

You can judge for yourself on the posted video here. The encounter is peppered with obscenities, but 2 On Your Side has edited them out in this version.

© 2018 WGRZ