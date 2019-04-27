TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for a missing man who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Jonathan E. Kolber, 68, was last seen at his home in the Green Acres neighborhood.

He is a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has short gray hair and may have been wearing gray jogging pants and a dark-colored shirt.

Family members contacted police because they hadn't heard from him and became concerned.

Kolber may have been driving a gray 2012 Mazda 5 similar to the one pictured above, with the plate number CFN 2029.

Vehicle similar to the one Kolber was driving

Town of Tonawanda Police