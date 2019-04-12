ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — There's a police standoff at a house in Ridgeway, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Details at this time are scarce, but the Sheriff's Office confirmed they have units on the scene at a house on Knowlesville Road, north of Route 31.

The standoff started around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. The street is blocked off by law enforcement.

We will update this story as we learn more.

RELATED: Batavia standoff ends in arrest of 45-year-old man

RELATED: Nearly 20-hour standoff in Batavia reaches ends

RELATED: Buffalo SWAT responds to standoff situation on Covington Road