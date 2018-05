BUFFALO, N.Y. — Arion Banks, 12, has been missing since Thursday afternoon and police are asking for the public's help in the search to find the boy.

Banks was last seen at Waterfront Elementary, 95 4th St., wearing a blue polo shirt, baggy blue jeans without a belt, white Nike sneakers and a black backpack.

Banks is 5'4 and weighs 160 pounds.

He has been missing since approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

If you have any information, call police at 911.

