TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Law enforcement across multiple communities are on the hunt for the person responsible for nearly a dozen armed holdups over the past three weeks.

The latest took place Monday around 7:30 pm at the Red Apple on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. Police believe that same person also robbed the Sunoco A-Plus on Niagara Falls Boulevard earlier in the day at 6:30 a.m.

Police in Amherst, Niagara Falls, Kenmore and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office are working with Town of Tonawanda police to track down the suspect they say is now responsible for 11 armed robberies of gas stations and convenience stores.

They say all of the crimes are possibly linked to a similar suspect described as a white male wearing a black ski-type mask. Each time, he has entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. An undetermined amount of cash was taken in both robberies Monday.

If you recognize the person in the video, you're asked to call:

Town of Tonawanda Police Criminal Investigation Bureau: 716-879-6633

Niagara County Sheriff's Office: 716-438-3327

Kenmore Police Department: 716-875-4158

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the Town of Tonawanda Police confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.