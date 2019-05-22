PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A search is underway for a missing man in Genesee County.

Police say Mark Dibble, of Pembroke, was last seen a 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 77, a few miles from the Thruway exit.

He's described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 230 pounds and has blue eyes. He was wearing work boots and jeans.

The search was suspended Tuesday night, but investigators will continue to search for him in Wednesday morning.

