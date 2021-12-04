Police search for missing vulnerable adult in Salamanca

Zavier Botsford, 18 was reported missing and may be in need of medical attention.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Police in Salamanca need your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult with autism.

Zavier Botsford, 18, was reported missing and may be in need of medical attention.

Police say he was last seen on East Jefferson Street in Salamanca Sunday evening at 9 p.m.

Botsford was driving a 2008 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York registration KGR-2581.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans and black work boots.